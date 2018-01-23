Proposal Offers Free College Tuition In PA

HARRISBURG – A new free college tuition plan will be unveiled today for Pennsylvania students. The Keystone Research Center and PA Budget and Policy Center are releasing a new policy proposal that would provide two years of tuition and fees for any recent high school graduate enrolled fulltime at one of PA’s 14 public community colleges. It would provide four years of tuition and fees for any recent high school graduate with a family income of less than or equal to $110,000 per year accepted into one of the 14 State System of Higher Education universities. The proposal also provides four years of grants up to $11,000, depending on family income, for students accepted into a state related university and grants to adults without a college degree, with priority given to those seeking in demand skills and industry recognized credentials such as apprenticeships, as well as college credit. Supporters of the proposal say Pennsylvania ranks 47th out of 50 states for investment in higher education and growing student debt are reasons for the need for an innovative approach to funding higher education.

