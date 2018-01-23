Rallying For School Choice In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – State lawmakers joined hundreds of students at a rally for National School Choice Week in the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg. Senate Bill 2, which is now before the state Senate Education Committee, would help students attending low achieving schools through the establishment of education savings accounts. Speaking at the school choice rally, Dauphin County Sen. John DiSanto said the education savings accounts have the power to save thousands of students left behind in struggling schools. The bill is expected to come up for a committee vote in the near future. This is National School Choice Week which raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. The options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online education, private schools, and homeschooling.

