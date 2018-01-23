Wolf Backs Court Decision To Strike Down Congressional Map

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is backing the PA Supreme Court’s decision striking down the boundaries of the state’s 18 congressional districts. The Democrat governor said on a Pittsburgh radio station that the court ruled correctly that the Republican-drawn map is really unfair. It’s been in place for three straight elections going back to 2012. The Democrat-controlled court’s decision granted a victory to the Democrat voters who had contended the districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. The court’s giving the Republican-controlled Legislature until Feb. 9 to pass a replacement and Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court. Otherwise, the justices say they’ll adopt a plan. Wolf says this is an opportunity to draw a fair map, not a gerrymandered map. Republican lawmakers say they’ll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block the decision.

