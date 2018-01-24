Charges Filed In Lancaster Homicide Case

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police charged 24-year-old Raymond Torres of Lancaster in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Austin Peters of Lancaster. Peters was found shot on the sidewalk in the 700 block of First Street on December 10. Peters died after being taken to Lancaster General. After an investigation, police found that the two had been together before the shooting. Torres was charged with criminal homicide and other charges. He was being held at Camp Hill Prison on an unrelated matter and was served an arrest warrant for the charges.

