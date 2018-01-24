Committee Approves Reducing The Size Of PA Legislature

HARRISBURG – The PA House State Government Committee approved two bills that would reduce the size of the state Legislature. House Bill 153 would amend the PA Constitution to reduce the size of the House from 203 to 151 members. House Bill 253 would do the same, reducing the state Senate from 50 to 37 members. The measures now go to the full House for consideration. A Republican spokesman says House leaders hope for a vote by the end of June, in time to make it on the fall ballot. Constitutional amendments must be approved by both chambers in consecutive sessions before voters can weigh in.

