Lancaster County Home Invasion Leads To Shooting

UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County say a home invasion robbery led to the shooting of one person. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of Broderick Court in Upper Leacock Township. Authorities say two armed men wearing masks forced entry into the home. After a struggle, one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital. Police say this is an isolated incident and the general public is not in danger. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.

