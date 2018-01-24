Legislative Panel Examines Municipal Pension Reform

HARRISBURG – Municipal pension reform was the topic of a public hearing before the PA House and Senate Local Government Committees. The panels listened to feedback from municipal groups including professional service organizations representing law enforcement and firefighters. Early questioning from York County Sen. Scott Wagner emphasized the need for legislative action saying it is clear that the current system still needs improvements and the status quo is no longer the answer. Statewide we are looking at $8-10 billion in unfunded municipal pension liabilities. He said municipal pension reform legislation should have a two-fold approach that provides better investment returns and long term changes to shift risk away from taxpayers.

