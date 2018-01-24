Maryland Senate OKs Birth Certificate Retrieval At MVA

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – People born in Maryland will be able to get a copy of their birth certificates at Motor Vehicle Administration offices when they renew their driver’s licenses, under a bill passed by the state Senate. The bill passed today and now goes to the House. Maryland residents must provide documents to prove their identity for the state to comply with the federal Real ID Act. That’s a 2005 law that established tougher licensing requirements after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Proof of identity can be a birth certificate or a valid passport. A social security card or a W-2 form also is needed. Two proofs of address are needed as well. It would cost $10 to get a copy of a birth certificate. That compares to $20 at the health department.

Related