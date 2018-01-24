PA Alcohol Education Campaign Unveiled

ELIZABETHTOWN – The PA Liquor Control Board unveiled a new public awareness campaign at a meeting of parents and community leaders at the Bear Creek School in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PLCB Director of Communications, Elizabeth Brassell said the “Know When, Know How” Campaign is aimed at Pennsylvania parents of children ages 8-12. According to research presented in the Journal of Adolescent Health, one in three children has tried alcohol by age 8, and at age 12, that number grows to two out of three. Studies also show that children who begin drinking by age 13 are four times more likely to become alcohol dependent later in life than those who do not. The campaign is based on PLCB-commissioned research including a statewide survey of more than 500 Pennsylvania parents, along with eight focus groups with parents of children between the ages of 5 and 15. Ninety-four percent of parents surveyed believed it is their responsibility to talk to their kids about alcohol. However, most parents are not familiar with the facts about underage drinking, the long-term effects alcohol can have on kids, the penalties for underage drinking, or when children start drinking. Go to KnowWhenKnowHow.org for more information.

