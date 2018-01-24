Proposal Offers Free College Tuition In PA

HARRISBURG –The Keystone Research Center and PA Budget and Policy Center unveiled a new free college tuition plan for Pennsylvania students. The proposal would provide two years of tuition and fees for any recent high school graduate enrolled fulltime at one of PA’s 14 public community colleges. It would provide four years of tuition and fees for a high school graduate with a family income of less than $110,000 per year accepted into one of the 14 State System of Higher Education universities. It also provides four years of grants up to $11,000, depending on family income, for students accepted into a state related university and grants to adults without a college degree, with priority given to those seeking in demand skills and industry recognized credentials such as apprenticeships, as well as college credit. Supporters say Pennsylvania ranks 47th out of 50 states for investment in higher education. They say the plan would be paid for with a severance tax on Marcellus Shale extraction, raising corporate taxes, as well as imposing higher taxes on income from wealth.

