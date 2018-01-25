Bill Banning Sale Of Certain Cough Medicines To Minors Advances

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would prohibit the sale of over-the-counter cough medicines containing dextromethorphan or DXM to minors was unanimously approved by the PA House. House Bill 1951 would require that merchants check the age of someone who appears to be under the age of 25 who attempts to purchase a product containing DXM to ensure the purchaser is over 18. The legislation creates a new summary offense, punishable by a fine of $250-$500, for a person who knowingly sells a DXM product to a minor, for a person who falsely misrepresents his or her age to obtain any quantity of DXM or for a person who purchases a DXM product with the intent to sell it. Subsequent violations would each carry a $500 fine. The bill goes to the state Senate for consideration.

