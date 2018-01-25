Bill Would Limit Use Of Automatic License Plate Readers

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would limit the state’s use of Automated License Plate Reader Systems to law enforcement purposes only has been approved by the PA House. The systems combine mobile or fixed high-speed cameras with computer algorithms that convert images of registration plates into computer-readable data. States, counties, and local agencies use the data for law enforcement. Supporters of House Bill 1811 have expressed concerns over data collected by the systems. They fear that without proper regulation, data generated could be sold to or shared with third parties, compromising motorists’ privacy. The measure also sets time limits for the destruction of captured data and establish other safeguards. House Bill 1811 now heads to the Senate for consideration.

