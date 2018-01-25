Caller-ID Spoofing Legislation Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – Legislation increasing penalties for those found guilty of caller-ID spoofing has passed unanimously out of the House Judiciary Committee. House Bill 979, sponsored by Lackawanna County Rep. Karen Boback, addresses the practice of spoofing, which occurs when individuals use technology to make it appear that a call is coming from a number or business other than that of the actual caller. Spoofing can be used to defraud, harass or induce call recipients to divulge sensitive or confidential information. The bill would make it a misdemeanor for anyone to cause false caller-ID information to be displayed on a recipient’s telephone, with the intent to harass or defraud the recipient. The bill would not apply to the blocking of caller-ID information to law enforcement agencies, federal intelligence or security agencies, or to a telecommunications, broadband or voice-over-internet protocol service provider that is acting solely as an intermediary for the transmission of service between the caller and call recipient. The measure now goes to the full House for consideration.

