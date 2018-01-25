Memorial Service For Fallen U.S. Marshal

HARRISBURG (AP) – Family members, friends, and other mourners are preparing for a memorial service to honor a deputy U.S. marshal slain two weeks ago while serving a warrant in Harrisburg. The public memorial service for Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill is this afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey. The 45-year-old Hill was shot and killed Jan. 18 when a man opened fire in a Harrisburg home, killing Hill, and wounding another officer. The man was himself shot and killed by police. Hill is a native of Sacramento and attended Warrior Run High School in central Pennsylvania. Hill is a U.S. Army veteran who served the marshals service for 11 years. He’s survived by a wife, son, daughter, and other family members.

