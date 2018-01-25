Missing Lancaster County Boy Sought

DENVER – Police are searching for a 12-year-old Lancaster County boy who went missing Wednesday. Owen May walked away from a home on Aspen Court in Denver Borough. May is five four, weighs 120 pounds, with straight blonde hair, a scar on his right cheek under his eye, and wears braces. There is no clothing description. His picture can be seen below. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact East Cocalico Township Police at 717-336-1725 or Lancaster County Communications at 717-664-1180.

