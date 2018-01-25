PPL Employees Off To Puerto Rico To Help Restore Power

ALLENTOWN – PPL Electric Utilities employees boarded a flight to Puerto Rico today, the first leg of their month-long journey to help restore power on the hurricane-battered island. The workers from throughout the PPL service territory will join a small army of utility workers from other companies around the country. Their goal is to help turn the lights back on for an estimated 1.2 million people who have been without power since September. The employees, all volunteers, have signed on for 30 days. Afterward, they will rotate home and, if needed, will be replaced by another group. Twenty-five PPL line trucks and other vehicles were shipped to Puerto Rico. PPL planners and logistics specialists have worked for the past month to accomplish the move and arrange all the details needed to transfer 37 people and tons of equipment to a place not accessible by land. Thirty-two people flew to Puerto Rico today while five others went there a few days earlier to scout the damage and plan the work. PPL is one of 18 electric utilities from around the nation sending crews in the effort.

