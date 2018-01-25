Republicans Non-Committal On Congressman Accused By Ex-Aide

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republicans are taking a wait-and-see attitude after an area GOP congressman who settled a former aide’s sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money said he saw her as a “soul mate.” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said that she first wants to see the results of an Ethics Committee investigation into Congressman Patrick Meehan. PA Republican Party officials also remained quiet on whether they support Meehan. Meehan said he’s running for a fifth term in a district that could change dramatically in a court-ordered redrawing of Pennsylvania’s congressional boundaries. Meehan says he developed a deep affection for the woman and reacted badly when she began dating another man, but never harassed her or pursued a romantic relationship. Meehan’s district covers parts of Lancaster, Berks, and Chester Counties.

