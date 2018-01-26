Arrest In Quarryville Domestic Violence Case

QUARRYVILLE – A Maryland man is charged with kidnapping and other charges regarding a domestic-violence incident in Quarryville. Police charged 19-year-old Deyon “Devon” Jones of Elkton with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless endangerment. Police arrested Jones without incident Tuesday at Towns Edge Shopping Center, where police initially responded Monday. Officers responded to the shopping center Monday afternoon and spoke with a 21-year-old female victim and learned she was repeatedly assaulted and held against her will. There was visible evidence of the assaults. Jones fled after the incident and returned to the shopping center in a vehicle, the next day, when he was taken into custody. Jones is being held at Lancaster County Prison.

Related