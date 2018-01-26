Lancaster County Computer Crimes Unit Now Mobile

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Computer Crimes Unit has gone mobile. The unit now has a utility van full of technology and gear for every search warrant or other investigation that requires the team to work in the field. The 22-foot, custom-built van – equipped with work stations, exterior cameras and mobile Wi-Fi – was recently put into service. Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s team of two detectives and a civilian digital analyst examined nearly 600 cellphones and about 200 other digital devices last year for information pertinent to criminal investigations. Recently, the team has been assisting with cellphone analysis in drug overdose death investigations, helping Lancaster County prosecutors secure more drug delivery resulting in death convictions since 2011 than any other county in Pennsylvania. The Computer Crimes Unit also conducted about 30 search warrants last year – most often for child pornography and other cyber crimes. The team can now preview those devices in the van, at the scene, rather than seize numerous devices for transport back to their home lab at the Lancaster County Courthouse on North Duke Street.

