March For Life & Pro Life Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight continues our pro life focus in the month of January as we feature the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation, Michael Ciccocioppo. He discusses being in attendance at the 2018 March For Life along with pro life legislation offered at the national and state level. Hear more from Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation Executive Director Michael Ciccocioppo on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

