Meehan Will Not Seek Re-Election

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republican Congressman Patrick Meehan, who settled a former aide’s sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money, will not seek re-election, according to a spokesman for House Speaker Paul Ryan. Meehan had described the woman as a “soul mate,” and acknowledged that he had lashed out when he discovered she had begun dating another man. But he contended he had done nothing wrong and had never sought a romantic relationship with her. Initially, Meehan had said he would run for a fifth term. But Republicans quietly looked for other candidates, believing that Meehan could not regain voter confidence after he had used taxpayer money to settle the case. Meehan’s district includes parts of Lancaster, Berks, and Chester Counties.

