PA State University System Creates 6 New Degree Programs

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s 14-university state higher education system says it’s approved six new degree programs to address workforce needs. The State System of Higher Education said the new degree programs target fields where there currently aren’t enough qualified employees to fill job openings. The three new bachelor’s degrees and three new master’s degrees will begin in the fall. The bachelor’s degrees are manufacturing engineering technology and music business technology at Millersville University, and statistics and data science at California University. The master’s degrees are communications at East Stroudsburg University, business administration at Edinboro University and strategic communications at Indiana University. Pennsylvania’s system is suffering from dropping in-state high school graduations and cuts in state aid and struggling to recruit students to campuses in rural areas.

Related