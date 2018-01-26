Paying Tribute To A Fallen U.S. Marshal

HARRISBURG (AP) – Thousands of mourners, including law enforcement from around the country, have paid their respects to a deputy U.S. marshal killed while serving a warrant in Harrisburg. The public memorial service was held Thursday for Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill at the Giant Center in Hershey. Hill’s co-workers accompanied his body while it was driven in a green military vehicle to the scene of the service. Mourners lined the motorcade route, and a large American flag was hoisted on a bridge along the way. The 45-year-old Hill was shot to death Jan. 18. A man wanted in Philadelphia opened fire in a Harrisburg home, killing Hill, and wounding another officer. The wanted man was himself shot and killed by police.

