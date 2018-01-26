Senators Tackle PA Regulatory Reform

HARRISBURG – Some state senators are taking aim at Pennsylvania’s excessive regulations. York County Sen. Scott Wagner, Sen. John DiSanto of Dauphin County, and Crawford County Sen. Michele Brooks announced they will introduce legislation to count, cap, and cut the number of regulations in the state. Sen. Wagner said it’s time to empower Pennsylvanians to succeed and that starts by reducing the state’s regulatory burden. The Pennsylvania Code, which holds all current state regulations, contains around 153,000 regulations. The senators’ bill, called the Red Tape Reduction Act, would count the number of state regulations in the Pennsylvania Code; cap the number of state regulations at the current number; and cut the number of state regulations by instituting a one-in, two-out regulatory model. A one-in, two-out rule means that for every new regulation imposed in Pennsylvania, two would be eliminated.

Related