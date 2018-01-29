Beware Of 2018 Super Bowl Scams

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning Pennsylvanians watch out for scams when purchasing Super Bowl 52 tickets or other products relating to the event. Consumers and sports fans can end up buying fraudulent tickets or products without realizing it. The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection tells consumers to watch the websites you visit and not click on banner ads or pop-ups on a legitimate website like StubHub or Ticketmaster. Also, avoid buying tickets from someone you have not met and be cautious of using search engines to find potential ticket sellers or products. Be wary of sellers asking for payment in gift cards, money orders or money transfers, especially over the phone. Consumers should use their credit cards when possible to protect themselves from scammers and fraud. If you believe you have been a victim of a Super Bowl scam, you can file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

