Consolidation Study Of PennDOT & PA Turnpike Commission

HARRISBURG – Senate Resolution 209 was adopted by the PA Senate. It directs the Joint State Government Commission to study the possible consolidation of PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Currently, both agencies are responsible for the planning, the construction, and the maintenance of interstate highways and freeways under the respective jurisdiction of both agencies. Senate Transportation Committee Chairman, Sen. John Rafferty of Berks & Chester Counties says the study is not simply about the Turnpike’s rising debt. Rafferty sponsored the resolution. The Joint State Government Commission will have 18 months to report its findings and recommendations to the General Assembly.

