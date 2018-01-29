Lebanon County Lawmaker Appointed To Finance Committee

HARRISBURG – Lebanon County Rep. Frank Ryan has been appointed to the state House Finance Committee, which handles most legislation dealing with tax cuts and revenue enhancements. Ryan was named to the committee to fulfill the two-year term of Clearfield County Rep. Matt Gabler, who has been deployed to the Middle East as part of his service as a captain in the PA Army National Guard. Ryan, a CPA who has authored financial rescue plans for corporations and foreign countries, has also written a financial rescue plan for Pennsylvania. The plan, which is found in House Bill 453, calls for some tough, but commonsense measures that may be a bit painful at first, but in the long run will enable the state to once again address critical issues facing its citizens without putting taxpayers at risk.

Related