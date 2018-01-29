Pedestrian Accident In Cecil County

ELKTON, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 and left the victim with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say 32-year-old Sarah Gotfredson of Abingdon stopped her car on the shoulder of the highway in Elkton on Saturday morning and then “entered the highway” for unknown reasons. Troopers say multiple vehicles managed to avoid her, but Gotfredson was eventually hit by a box truck. An ambulance took her to Christiana Hospital. The truck driver was uninjured. All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed after the morning accident. Delays stretched back to the state line with Delaware.

