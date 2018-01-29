Quadruple Shooting Investigation In Reading

READING (AP) – Authorities say three people were killed and a fourth was injured in a shooting in Berks County. Reading Police responded to the scene on the 100 block of South 3rd Street around 7 p.m. Sunday where the bodies of three men were found inside a row home. Their names have not been released. The fourth person was taken to a hospital and no condition was available. Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects or motive. Berks County District Attorney John Adams says more information will be available today.



Related