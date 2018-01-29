Quadruple Shooting Investigation In Reading

Posted on by GregBarton

READING (AP) – Authorities say three people were killed and a fourth was injured in a shooting in Berks County. Reading Police responded to the scene on the 100 block of South 3rd Street around 7 p.m. Sunday where the bodies of three men were found inside a row home. Their names have not been released. The fourth person was taken to a hospital and no condition was available. Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects or motive. Berks County District Attorney John Adams says more information will be available today.

