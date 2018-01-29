Republicans Seeing Some Turnover In Legislature

HARRISBURG (AP) – Retirements and other departures are poised to hit Republicans in the Pennsylvania Legislature particularly hard this year. So far, nearly all of the representatives and senators who have announced they are leaving belong to the GOP. At least eight state House Republicans are running for Congress or state Senate, and the party is also losing several veteran committee chairs to retirement. In all, 15 of the 16 representatives who have already said for certain they are not seeking re-election this year are Republicans. In the state Senate, all four who are definitely leaving are Republicans. Some may return to the House or Senate if they lose or drop out of races for other elective positions. But it’s possible that more than a couple dozen newcomers will take seats next year.

