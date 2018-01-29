Tougher Penalties For Human Traffickers & Their Patrons

HARRISBURG – York County Rep. Seth Grove has introduced a bill to increase penalties on those convicted of trafficking someone into sex slavery and on individuals who patronize a victim of sexual trafficking. House Bill 2029 increases the penalty from a second-degree felony to a first-degree felony. Additionally, patrons of victims of sexual trafficking would face an increased fine from $500 to between $1,000 and $30,000 at the discretion of the court. If the victim is a minor at the time of the offense, the fine would increase to a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $100,000. The measure also requires an individual who patronizes a victim of sex trafficking to register as a sex offender. It would also give prosecutors the ability to use electronic surveillance to collect evidence, rescue victims, and prosecute traffickers. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 152 potential cases of human trafficking were reported in Pennsylvania in 2016.

Related