Wolf Enlists Mathematician To Evaluate Redistricting Map Fairness

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf says he will enlist a mathematician, Dr. Moon Duchin, an associate professor of mathematics from Tufts University, to provide him guidance on evaluating redistricting maps for fairness. Wolf said Duchin has been a leader in applying mathematics, geometry, and analytics to evaluate redistricted maps and work to eliminate extreme partisan gerrymandering. Wolf added that he was willing to work with the General Assembly, but will not accept an unfair map and enlisting an expert is essential to ensure that is possible.

