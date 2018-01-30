Bill Adding Another Screening For PA Newborns

HARRISBURG – In an effort to save the lives of newborn children, legislation has been introduced to add spinal muscular atrophy or SMA to the Pennsylvania newborn screening panel. SMA is a genetic disorder that affects the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord and can lead to debilitating muscle weakness, along with the inability to perform basic functions, such as walking, eating or breathing. Currently, the state does not screen newborns for SMA. House Bill 2039 would make SMA screening mandatory for newborns in hopes of detecting the problem early on. Evidence has shown that pre-symptomatic treatment improves clinical outcomes and potentially saves lives. SMA affects approximately one in 11,000 babies and can affect any race or gender. House Bill 2039 has been referred to the state House Health Committee.

