Bizarre Incident At The Ephrata Review

EPHRATA – Police responded to the Ephrata Review Building at 1 E. Main Street in Ephrata, Lancaster County shortly before 4:15 a.m. today after a 911 hang up call. Officers found a glass door on the west side of the building smashed. When they entered, they found 28-year-old Brendan Weaver of Ephrata in a hallway with no clothing and clearly under the influence of a controlled substance. The office area of the building was ransacked with estimated damages in excess of $5,000. Police suspect that Weaver accidentally called 911 from an office phone when he was ransacking the building. Weaver is in police custody and faces burglary charges.

