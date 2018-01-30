Burglary At A Lancaster County Car Dealershop

WARWICK TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a burglary at a Warwick Township auto dealership. Over $223,000 in loss of vehicles and other property were reported on Sunday at Keller Brothers Dodge at 395 N. Broad Street in Lititz. Police say after entering the business, four keys were removed and four vehicles were stolen from the sales lot. Among the items reported as stolen during the crime are a steel-colored 2018 Dodge Challenger Coupe; a red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee; a black 2018 Dodge Durango; and a granite-colored 2014 Dodge Charger Sedan. Anyone with information on the burglary or the vehicles is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or their webpage at www.nlcrpd.org.

