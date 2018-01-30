Drawing New PA Congressional Districts Off To Slow Start

HARRISBURG (AP) – There are some signs of progress, a week into the three-week period established by the PA Supreme Court for lawmakers to produce a replacement congressional district map. Senate Republican leaders introduced a bill Monday that could become legislation to replace the 18-district map ruled unconstitutional by the justices last week. Republican leaders are waiting to hear if the U.S. Supreme Court will grant their request to keep the existing maps in use for this year’s races. Gov. Tom Wolf plans what he calls a listening tour at three stops in the coming three days, seeking input from voters and people with strong feelings about redistricting. The court’s Democrat majority gave lawmakers and Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit an acceptable map, or the justices will develop one.

