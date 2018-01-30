Fox News Political Analyst Coming To Lancaster

LANCASTER – With Pennsylvania voters facing a long list of candidates for political office in 2018, Fox News political analyst Frank Luntz says the Commonwealth will be a battleground state. Luntz will be coming to Lancaster on Sunday, February 11th to moderate “Together For Pennsylvania: An Evening With The Candidates for Pennsylvania Governor” on their vision for the state. The evening with the Republican gubernatorial candidates takes place at 7 p.m. at Lancaster Bible College at 901 Eden Road. It’s sponsored by WDAC, WBYN, the Pennsylvania Family Council, and Lancaster Bible College. Tickets are required and can be purchased at TogetherPA.com or by calling 1-800-FAMILY-1.

Related