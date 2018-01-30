Police Investigate Fatal Quadruple Shooting In Reading

READING (AP) – Berks County authorities have no suspects in the shooting deaths of four men found in a Reading home in the 100 block of S. Third Street. Officials can’t remember a case in which so many people were fatally shot. Police said that 20-year-old Jarlyn Lantigua-Tejada, 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez, and 20-year-old Joshua Santos were found dead after the gunfire at about 7 p.m. Sunday. Deputy Chief James Marasco Jr. said the identity of the fourth man has not yet been confirmed. Investigators haven’t released information about a possible motive, but Marasco says authorities “do not believe that this was a random act.” Mourners lit candles at the doorway of the home.

