Prevent Prescription Drugs From Falling Into The Wrong Hands

HARRISBURG – Legislation giving hospice nurses the authority to properly destroy unused drugs following a patient’s death was unanimously approved by the PA Senate. Luzerne County Sen. Lisa Baker, who sponsored Senate Bill 978, said her measure will remove an unnecessary burden placed on grieving families. Until recently, when a home hospice patient died, unused medications were appropriately discarded by their hospice or home care provider. A change to federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) rules now prohibits that practice, unless specifically authorized by the state. The drugs are instead classified as personal property, burdening the family with removal, and opening the door to misuse. Baker believes the measure is an important step in the addiction battle. The bill, which now goes to the state House for consideration, has support of Pennsylvania Homecare Association, Bayada Home Health Care, and other such health care groups,



