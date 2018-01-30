Pro Life Bill Fails To Advance In U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The U.S. Senate has rejected legislation that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The bill was known as the “Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.” Medical science has shown that unborn babies after five months can feel excruciating pain. Both PA U.S. Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey voted in support of the measure while Delaware and Maryland’s two U.S. Senators voted against it. President Donald Trump called on the U.S. Senate to reconsider the measure, which he says will “celebrate, cherish, and protect life.”

