Audit Finds School Bus Drivers With Criminal Convictions

HARRISBURG –A report from PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale found ineligible drivers were allowed to drive buses for the Lancaster School District, including five with disqualifying criminal convictions. The report says 21 of 132 bus drivers in the Lancaster School District did not meet employment standards. 58 school districts in 28 counties were missing driver documentation or had drivers with one or more missing certifications or criminal background checks. The Lancaster School District says the bus company has since removed the ineligible drivers and the district has changed its oversight process for driver qualifications. You can read the entire audit report by CLICKING THIS LINK.



