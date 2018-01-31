Credit Monitoring Deadline Today

HARRISBURG – In the wake of one of the largest data breaches in history impacting over 145 million Americans and 5.5 million Pennsylvanians, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro is reminding consumers to register for free credit monitoring and identity theft insurance with Equifax by today’s deadline. Consumers can sign up by visiting www.equifaxsecurity2017.com. Equifax disclosed the massive data breach on September 7, 2017. The next day, Attorney General Shapiro directed his Bureau of Consumer Protection to open an investigation into the Equifax breach. That investigation now includes 48 Attorneys General and is active and ongoing. If you’re a Pennsylvanian and believe you have been impacted by the breach, contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or scam@attorneygeneral.gov.

