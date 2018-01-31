DiSanto Bill Clarifies Public Employee Pension Forfeiture

HARRISBURG – Legislation introduced by Dauphin County Sen. John DiSanto to ensure that public employees who commit job-related felonies are stripped of their taxpayer-funded pension was approved by the state Senate. Currently, the Public Employee Pension Forfeiture Act requires a public employee to forfeit their pension only for certain crimes listed in the act. In practice, this allows public employees charged with a forfeiture crime to plead guilty to a different non-forfeiture crime in order to avoid losing their pension. Senate Bill 611 requires pension forfeiture if a public employee or public official is convicted, pleads guilty, or pleads no contest to any felony offense related to their employment. Courts would now be required to notify state pension systems of all pension forfeiture cases. Currently, they are not. The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

