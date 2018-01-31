Fourth Reading Shooting Victim Identified

READING (AP) – Authorities in Berks County have identified the fourth man killed in a quadruple shooting in a Reading row home. Police said 23-year-old Nelson Onofre of Reading was the fourth person killed Sunday night in a first-floor apartment. The others were identified as 20-year-old Jarlyn Lantigua-Tejada, 23-year-old Juan Rodriguez, and 20-year-old Joshua Santos, all from Reading. All were shot several times. Police said they have not identified any suspects and the motive for the slayings is still unknown.

