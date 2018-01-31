Legislation Introduced To Ensure Victims’ Rights In The State Constitution

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced in the Senate to establish victims’ rights in Pennsylvania. Senators Jay Costa of Allegheny County; Senator John Sabatina of Philadelphia are co-sponsors of Senate Bill 1011, named “Marsy’s Law.” A similar bill has been introduced in the House.

The law, would amend the Pennsylvania constitution to ensure victims have the right to receive notifications of proceedings in their criminal cases, attend the court proceedings, to receive reasonable notice of any release or escape of an accused, and make statements at plea and sentencing hearings. The PA Attorney General’s Office helped shape the legislation, making sure victims have the same rights and due process as the accused in a court of law. Pennsylvania is currently one of just 15 states that does not specify victim’s rights in its constitution. Marsy’s Law is named after Marsy Nicholas of California, who was allegedly killed by an ex-boyfriend in 1983. Her family was not notified when he was let out on bail a short time after his arrest. Because it would be an amendment to the state constitution, “Marsy’s Law” must be approved in two consecutive legislative sessions, and by voters after that in a referendum.