PA State Prison Closure Reform Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate State Government Committee a bipartisan bill reforming possible state prison closures. On January 6, 2017, the PA Department of Corrections publicly announced the closures of two of five selected state correctional institutions. A final decision for closures was set for January 26, 2017, leaving only twenty days to gather feedback from parties directly affected by the closings. Senate Bill 748 would ensure there is adequate notice and consideration of any proposed state correctional institution closures, as well as other structures that employ law enforcement staff. The bill requires specific notification requirements and the development of comprehensive strategies to minimize undue stress on employees and local communities. The bill now goes before the full state Senate for consideration.

Related