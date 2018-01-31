Proposal To Improve Special Emergency Response Times Approved

HARRISBURG – Off-duty police officers who serve on Special Emergency Response Teams or SERTs could respond to incidents quicker and more safely under legislation approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 1015, sponsored by Lancaster County Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, would allow SERT officers to use flashing lights and sirens when using their private vehicles to respond to incidents. Local officials estimate that the use of lights and sirens on personal vehicles could save 10 to 15 minutes in assembling a SERT team for incidents requiring special training, such as kidnappings, barricaded gunmen, and hostage negotiations. Many SERT officers do not have access to police vehicles when they are off-duty, so the need to respond to incidents quickly is needed. Lancaster County SERT has approximately 40 members from 16 different police departments. The team has responded to an average of approximately one incident per month over the past six years.

Related