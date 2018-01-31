Senate Passes Legislation Distributing “Growing Greener” Funding

HARRISBURG – The state Senate has passed and sent to the House Senate Bill 799. The legislation revises the distribution and use of Growing Greener program funds, and it establishes a long-term nutrient credit purchasing program, the “Pennsylvania Clean Water Procurement Program,” to help clean up Pennsylvania waters headed for the Chesapeake Bay. Senator John Yudichak of Luzerne County has worked hard to keep the Growing Greener program viable. Since its creation in 1999, Pennsylvania’s Growing Greener program has funded hundreds of local parks and trail projects, conserved more than 80,000 acres of threatened open space, and restored hundreds of miles of streams and waterways. The program has also protected more than 78,000 acres of farmland, restored more than 1,600 acres of abandoned mine land, and helped reduce flooding and water pollution through 400 watershed protection projects and more than 100 drinking and wastewater treatment improvements. The Growing Greener program has enhanced communities through a vast range of investments: in Carbon County, the historic Delaware and Lehigh Trail is a central part of the heritage tourism industry in Northeast Pennsylvania. In Luzerne County, non-profit organizations like the Earth Conservancy have partnered with Pennsylvania to transform thousands of acres of mine-scarred land into new recreational and economic opportunities.

Related