State Of The Union Reaction From PA Democrat Casey

WASHINGTON, DC – Democrat PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey made comment after President Trump’s State of the Union address. He said, “Donald Trump’s presidency has been a series of broken promises to the middle class and workers, a fact which tonight’s address did not change. This Administration talks about helping workers and middle class families, but when it comes to actions, it’s all extreme right economics and decimating health care. After passing into law massive tax giveaways to the wealthiest and biggest corporations, Republicans in Congress now want to tackle “entitlement reform,” which is nothing more than the clever phrasing of a scheme to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. My State of the Union guest, Anna Corbin from Hanover, Pennsylvania, was here on behalf of her two children, both of whom have a disability and would be devastated by the cuts to Medicaid that Republicans in Washington are pursuing. It’s time to enact an agenda to rebuild the middle class. Congress should immediately pass a bipartisan infrastructure plan that actually invests in our communities, instead of just giving more tax cuts to wealthy developers and big corporations. Congress should also pass commonsense, bipartisan legislation to reduce the cost of health care instead of sabotaging the current system and plotting to decimate Medicaid. The people of Pennsylvania have heard enough talk from Republicans in Congress and this Administration, it’s time for action on an agenda that raises their wages, creates jobs and reduces the cost of living for the middle class.”

Related