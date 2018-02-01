Bill Honors Fallen Vietnam Veteran

HARRISBURG – Cumberland County Rep. Stephen Bloom introduced legislation to honor Carlisle native, Marine Lance Cpl. Edward Rykoskey, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War. Under House Bill 2044, the bridge located on East High Street over the LeTort Spring in Carlisle Borough would be designated as the “Marine Lance Corporal Edward Rykoskey Memorial Bridge.” Rykoskey was killed on Aug. 18, 1966, on his way back from a reconnaissance patrol after alerting his fellow patrolmen to an approaching Viet Cong force in the Da Nang area of South Vietnam. Born in Carlisle, Rykoskey graduated from Carlisle Area High School, after which he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served for two years prior to his death. Rykoskey’s family selected the East High Street bridge to be named in his honor because it’s located near his childhood home.

